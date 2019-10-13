Italy Beat Greece 2-0 To Qualify For Euro 2020
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 AM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Italy sealed their place at Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Greece in their Group J clash at the Stadio Olimpico where the opening match of next year's tournament will take place.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho slotted in a penalty after 63 minutes with Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi scoring the second goal on 78 minutes.
Roberto Mancini's side have a maximum 21 points from seven games and qualify with three games to spare.