Italy beat Greece 2-0 to qualify for Euro 2020

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Italy sealed their place at Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Greece in their Group J clash at the Stadio Olimpico where the opening match of next year's tournament will take place.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho slotted in a penalty after 63 minutes with Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi scoring the second goal on 78 minutes.

Roberto Mancini's side have a maximum 21 points from seven games and qualify with three games to spare.