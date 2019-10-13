UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Beat Greece 2-0 To Qualify For Euro 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Italy beat Greece 2-0 to qualify for Euro 2020

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Italy sealed their place at Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Greece in their Group J clash at the Stadio Olimpico where the opening match of next year's tournament will take place.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho slotted in a penalty after 63 minutes with Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi scoring the second goal on 78 minutes.

Roberto Mancini's side have a maximum 21 points from seven games and qualify with three games to spare.

Related Topics

Italy Greece Euro 2020 From Juventus

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

2 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

2 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

2 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

2 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.