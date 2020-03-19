UrduPoint.com
Italy Braces For Long Lockdown As Toll Nears China's

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Italy braces for long lockdown as toll nears China's

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy braced Thursday for an extended lockdown that could see the economy suffer its biggest shock since World War II from a pandemic that has killed almost as many people as it has in China.

The country's toll from the novel coronavirus reached 2,978 after it recorded 475 new deaths on Wednesday -- the highest official one-day figure in the world.

China reported no new local infections for the first time on Thursday, while Italy was on course to overtake its 3,245 fatalities later in the day.

The number of new COVID-19 cases is yet to plateau despite the Italian government's best efforts.

Army trucks delivered new coffins Thursday to a cemetery in the northern Italian city of Bergamo that suddenly finds itself at the global heart of the unfolding disaster.

Burials were taking place 30 minutes apart to avoid contagion through crowds.

Masked undertakers wrapped from head to toe in white suits carted the coffins on gurneys to speed up the process.

Italy's ANSA news agency said the deaths of two more doctors in the nearby town of Como west of Bergamo on Thursday brought the total number of medics killed by the new disease to 13.

"Use your common sense and act with utmost caution," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians.

"We are not underestimating anything and always acting based on the worst-case scenario."

