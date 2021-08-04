UrduPoint.com

Italy Breaks World Record To Win Cycling Track Men's Team Pursuit At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Team Italy refreshed the world record of cycling track men's team pursuit to win the gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

The Italian cyclists covered the 4,000m distance in three minutes and 42.

032 seconds, shattering the previous world and Olympic record of 3:42.307 to take the glory.

Denmark took the silver in 3:42.198. Australia bagged the bronze by defeating New Zealand, who lost a rider in a crash.

