UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Cable Car Boy Survivor Out Of Intensive Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:40 PM

Italy cable car boy survivor out of intensive care

Rome, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The five-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of an Italian cable car crash that killed 14 people was moved out of intensive care on Tuesday, a medical source said.

The boy, named Eitan, lost his parents, younger brother and great-grandparents in the May 24 accident near the top of the Mottarone mountain, in the northwestern Piedmont region.

Eitan was transferred to a regular ward after lunch, a spokesman for the Citta della Salute hospital in Turin told AFP.

The move had been announced a day earlier, when the hospital said the boy was "constantly improving" and recovering from his chest and abdomen injuries.

It added that his aunt was by his bedside. Eitan's family, originally from Israel, had moved to northern Italy in 2018, according to Italian media.

After the crash, the boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. He spent several days intubated and sedated, and woke up on Thursday.

The accident has shocked Italy.

It killed Eitan's family and others out on a Sunday excursion to the scenic spot served by the cable car.

The cable car's pull cable snapped just before it reached destination. It then flew backwards, dislodging itself from a second, supporting cable, and crashed to the ground.

Investigations have revealed that emergency brakes that could have stopped the car on its supporting cable, avoiding the tragedy, had been deactivated.

Three men -- the cable car's chief technician, a technical director and the owner of the cable car operating company -- have been arrested but released over the weekend.

The technician, Gabriele Tadini, was put under house arrest after admitting to disabling the brake system because it was malfunctioning, but said his two superiors knew about this.

They have denied this, and were released after a judge found a "total lack of evidence" against them. All three men remain under criminal investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Israel Company Car Turin Italy May Criminals Sunday 2018 Family Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

16 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

2 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

3 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.