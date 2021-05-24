UrduPoint.com
Italy Cable Car Crash Probed As Child Fights For Life

Mon 24th May 2021

Stresa, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Investigators probed the causes Monday of a terrifying cable car crash in the Italian mountains that left 14 people dead, including five Israelis, and a young child fighting for life.

The five-year-old boy remained in hospital, the only survivor of Sunday's accident on the summit of Mottarone mountain in the northwest Piedmont region, with a hospital official saying the next two days were critical.

The cable car crashed to the ground after a cable broke, according to first reports, while one member of the emergency services said the security brake failed to function.

The accident came at the start of Italy's much-anticipated reopening to tourists after coronavirus closures, and elicited condolences from around the world.

But it also drew condemnation from some commentators over weak security controls in the country's transportation sector, even though the investigations are still at an early stage.

Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini arrived in the town of Stresa, from where the cable car started, to meet with local and regional authorities.

Prosecutors opened an investigation Sunday into potential charges of involuntary manslaughter, while a government-commissioned inquiry by technical experts is also underway.

The accident was the first involving a cable car in Italy since 1998, when a low-flying US military jet severed a cable at a ski resort, killing 20 people.

"There are various aspects of this affair that will certainly be clarified," Giovannini said in a short press conference, without taking questions.

