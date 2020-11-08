UrduPoint.com
Italy Call Up Two U21 Squads To Avoid Covid Problems

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:31 AM

Milan, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Italian Football Federation on Saturday called up two Under-21 squads to avoid coronavirus problems in upcoming European qualifying matches against Iceland, Luxembourg and Sweden.

"The two teams will work in a functional and synergistic way so as to be able to respond promptly to any needs that may arise," the FIGC said in a statement.

Italy play three games in seven days, including the qualifier in Iceland which was rescheduled after positive Covid tests among the Italian team last month.

Italy fielded their Under-20 team in their last qualifier, a 2-0 win over the Republic Ireland on October 13.

As a result they have merged the Under-21 and Under-20 teams, working under two different coaches, and overseen by Italy youth team coordinator Maurizio Viscidi.

Group 1 leaders Italy play Iceland on November 12 in Reykjavik, before travelling to Luxembourg on November 15 and at home against Sweden in Pisa three days later.

