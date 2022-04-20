Italy chases African gas to end dependence on Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Italian ministers head to central Africa Wednesday in an urgent quest for new energy deals as Italy scrambles to break away from Russian gas over the Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi is looking to add Angola and the Congo Republic to a portfolio of suppliers to substitute Russia, which provides about 45 percent of Italian gas.

"We do not want to depend on Russian gas any longer, because economic dependence must not become political subjection", he said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera daily published on Sunday.

"Diversification is possible and can be implemented in a relatively short amount of time -- quicker than we imagined just a month ago," he said.

Draghi, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is sending in his stead Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani, who will travel to Luanda on Wednesday and Brazzaville on Thursday.

They will be accompanied by Claudio Descalzi, chief executive of Italian energy giant ENI.

There is also a possible trip to Mozambique on the cards in May.

The foray follows the signing of agreements with Algeria and Egypt in recent weeks.

Algeria is currently Italy's second-largest supplier, providing around 30 percent of its consumption.

ENI said the deal with Algeria's Sonatrach would boost deliveries of gas through the Transmed undersea pipeline by "up to nine billion cubic metres per year" by 2023-24.

Transmed only had spare pipeline capacity of 7.8 billion cubic metres per year in 2021 -- though it has said it is ready to expand.