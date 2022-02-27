Italy closes airspace to Russian flights

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Italy said Sunday it would close its airspace to Russia flights, and urged all European Union countries to do the same.

"Italy has decided to close its airspace to Russia," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Twitter, confirming earlier comments from a government spokesman.

He called on all EU countries to follow suit.

"I will support a common action of all EU countries: that the whole EU closes its airspace to Russia", he added.

Several European nations, including Sweden, Germany and Belgium have already announced a ban on Russian flights in their airspace, as Western nations ramp up punishments against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.