Italy closes all ski resorts over coronavirus

Rome, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy is closing its ski resorts in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 463 lives in the country, the government said Monday.

"We have decided to close all ski resorts in the country (on Tuesday) morning," Italy's regional affairs minister Francesco Boccia told reporters, referring to the Mediterranean country's northern Alps.