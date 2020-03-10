UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Closes All Ski Resorts Over Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Italy closes all ski resorts over coronavirus

Rome, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy is closing its ski resorts in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 463 lives in the country, the government said Monday.

"We have decided to close all ski resorts in the country (on Tuesday) morning," Italy's regional affairs minister Francesco Boccia told reporters, referring to the Mediterranean country's northern Alps.

Related Topics

Italy All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

35 minutes ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

50 minutes ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

3 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.