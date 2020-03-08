UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Closes Cinemas, Theatres, Museums Nationwide In Virus Lockdown: Govt

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:20 PM

Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown: govt

Rome, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy has closed museums, theatres, cinemas and other entertainment venues nationwide to fight the spread of the coronavirus, said a decree signed Sunday by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

On top of the forced quarantine of 15 million people in vast areas of northern Italy until April 3, the government has also closed schools, nightclubs and casinos throughout the country, according to the text of the decree published on the government website.

With more than 230 fatalities, Italy has recorded the most deaths from the COVID-19 disease of any country outside China, where the outbreak began in December.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Italy April December Sunday From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

41 minutes ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.