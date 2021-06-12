UrduPoint.com
Italy Coach Mancini Hails 'important Win' In Euro 2020 Opener

Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Roberto Mancini hailed Italy's 3-0 Euro 2020 opening victory over Turkey as "an important win" but warned there is still a long way to go until a possible Wembley final.

"It was important to start well in Rome and I think it's a satisfaction for the public and for Italians," said Mancini of the match played at a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.

"It was a beautiful evening, I hope there are many others, but there are still six more for Wembley."Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but are now on a 28-match unbeaten run under Mancini.

"We played a good match, even in the first half without being able to score. A great team. There was a lot of help from the crowd."

