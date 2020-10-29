UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Coach Smith Brings In Minozzi For Six Nations Finale Against England

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Italy coach Smith brings in Minozzi for Six Nations finale against England

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Italy coach Franco Smith on Thursday made just one change to the side thrashed by Ireland at the weekend for Saturday's delayed Six Nations closer against England.

Matteo Minozzi replaces Jayden Hayward at full-back after missing the 50-17 defeat in Dublin because he was playing for Wasps in the English Premiership final.

Otherwise, Smith stayed loyal to a side that is assured of a fifth successive wooden spoon and faces a tricky afternoon against an England side that can win the title with a bonus-point win.

He has kept faith with 20-year-old stand-off Paolo Garbisi, who scored 12 of Italy's 17 points on his debut against the Irish.

He is the latest addition to an inexperienced side in which 10 of the 23 have fewer than 10 Test caps.

"We are a young team, which wants to emerge," said Smith in a press release from the Italian Rugby Federation.

"We continue our journey to build a clear identity.

"In Ireland, there were some highlights in our game and some positive elements, but we are aware that we have a lot of work ahead of us." The Italians, who have not won a match in the tournament since 2015, have conceded 144 points in the first four matches, scoring 39.

Italy team (15-1):Matteo Minozzi; Eduardo Padovani, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini; Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi; Jake Polledri, Braam Steyn, Sebastian Negri, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Lazzaroni, Giosue Zilocchi, Luca Bigi, Danillo FischettiReplacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, Dave Sisi, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Guglielmo Palazzani, Federico Mori

Related Topics

Young Dublin Ireland Italy 2015 From Ferrari Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

2 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

43 minutes ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

43 minutes ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

43 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

43 minutes ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.