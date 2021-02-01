UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Eases Coronavirus Measures, Colosseum Reopens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Italy eases coronavirus measures, Colosseum reopens

Rome, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Italy on Monday relaxed coronavirus restrictions in most of its regions, allowing greater freedom to travel and the daytime reopening of bars, restaurants and museums.

The government announced an easing of restrictions on Friday, even after the World Health Organization (WHO) and other experts warned that the move may be premature.

Sixteen regions are now under the lower-risk "yellow" category, while five -- Sicily, Sardinia and Puglia in the south, Umbria in the centre and South Tyrol in the north -- are still "orange." In Rome, which is in the "yellow" region of Lazio, the Colosseum and other tourist landmarks such as the Pantheon and the Borghese Gallery reopened their doors.

The Vatican also eased coronavirus restrictions, allowing visitors back into the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel after being closed for 88 days -- the longest closure since World War II.

However, museums can stay open in "yellow" regions only during the week.

In "orange" areas, bars and restaurants are limited to takeaway or home delivery service, people cannot leave their towns of residence except for work or urgent needs, and museums remain shut.

A nationwide curfew remains in place from 10 pm to 5 am, along with social distancing and mask-wearing in public.

The country has been one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 2.5 million infections and around 88,500 deaths from Covid-19. It recorded 11,252 new coronavirus cases and 237 deaths on Sunday.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that returning to yellow zones "does not mean that the danger is over".

"We still need the utmost caution if we don't want to reverse the gains made in the past weeks."

Related Topics

World Orange Rome Italy May Sunday World War From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

1 minute ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

8 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

11 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

20 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.