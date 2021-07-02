UrduPoint.com
Italy Edges Puerto Rico In Basketball Olympic Qualifiers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:51 PM

Italy edges Puerto Rico in basketball Olympic qualifiers

BELGRADE, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- Italy's men's basketball team made a turnaround against Puerto Rico to win 90-83 (18-24, 19-20, 27-14, 26-25) in Group B of the FIBA Olympic Qualification Tournament here on Thursday.

Both teams secured a place in the semifinals since Senegal withdrew from the tournament leaving only these two teams competing in Group B.

With a 19-0 run in the third quarter, Italy, spearheaded by Nicolo Mannion along with Simone Fontecchio and Achille Polonara, clawed back from 17 points down to win the match.

Those three players ended the game with 21 points each for Italy, while Gian Clavell scored 24 points for Puerto Rico.

In Group A, the Dominican Republic took second place after defeating the Philippines 94-67 and eliminating them from the tournament on Thursday.

