Italy end wait for team pursuit gold after seeing off Denmark

Shizuoka, Japan, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Italy won gold in the men's team pursuit for the first time in 61 years on Wednesday, breaking their own world record to beat Denmark in a thrilling final at the Izu Velodrome.

The Italians shaded a neck-and-neck battle on the track, their blistering time of 3min 42.032sec just enough to hold off Denmark, who crossed the line in 3:42.198.

Led by the 25-year-old Filippo Ganna, the Italy quartet roared with delight after they powered to victory, circling around the arena in front of an enthralled crowd of around 1,000 fans in Shizuoka.

Located 145km outside Tokyo, the velodrome is one of the few venues at Tokyo 2020 allowing a limited number of spectators and they were treated to a brilliant final in what is the most prestigious event of the track cycling programme.

Ganna, who endured disappointment on the road last week in the time trial, was integral to the victory, regaining Italy's advantage with a superb final lap.

"We know Denmark are good over the first three kilometres and we have something special in the last kilometre," said Ganna. "The plan went well and now we have the gold medal around our necks." Ganna, Simone Consonni, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan sealed a record extending eighth Olympic gold medal in the men's team pursuit but it is their first gold in the event since Rome 1960.

This was also only Italy's second Olympic gold medal on the track in the last 21 years, with Elia Viviani winning the men's omnium at Rio 2016.

"We are so happy for this gold medal," said Consonni. "This is a big, big lift for the whole group. For five years we started working for this. We are so happy."