UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Extends Coronavirus Restrictions Through April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:40 AM

Italy extends coronavirus restrictions through April

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus restrictions in most of Italy that closed restaurants, shops and museums through Easter will be extended through April, the government said on Wednesday.

But "an easing of measures" could be decided if the trend of the epidemic and the vaccination rollout warrant it, according to the decree approved late Wednesday by the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Under the new decree, schools for lower grades will remain open, and it makes vaccines for healthcare workers compulsory.

Anyone refusing to be vaccinating can be reassigned, where possible, in roles away from the public. If not, their pay will be suspended.

Two weeks ago, on March 15, new restrictions went into effect on three-quarters of the country. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said then that the clampdown might allow a relaxation of measures in the second half of spring.

Italy recorded 467 new deaths on Wednesday linked to Covid-19 and 23,904 new infections. Nearly 110,000 people have died in Italy since the coronavirus hit the country over a year ago.

The government has already tried to ensure that Italians do not congregate or travel during Easter, with the entire country considered a high-risk "red zone" over the weekend of April 3-5.

In a red zone, residents have to stay home except for work, health or other essential reasons.

Between April 7 through April 30, all of Italy's regions will be considered either "red" or "orange" zones, with the latter having slightly looser restrictions.

For the moment, no regions are considered "yellow", which would allow seated dining in restaurants until 6:00 pm and more mobility for residents.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Red Zone Died Orange Italy March April All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

3 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

4 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

4 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

3 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.