UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy-Fiji Nations Cup Clash Cancelled After 29 Fijians Contract Virus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Italy-Fiji Nations Cup clash cancelled after 29 Fijians contract virus

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Italy's Autumn Nations Cup home match against Fiji has been cancelled after 29 members of the visiting team tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian Rugby Federation and tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

Saturday's game in Ancona "has been cancelled following the spread of Covid-19 within the Fijian national team, with 29 positive cases recorded," the FIR said in a statement.

In a statement, the tournament's organisers said that "the potential impact on Fiji's remaining matches is currently under review".

Fiji's match against France last weekend was also called off following five positive cases among the Pacific Islanders with the French awarded a bonus-point 28-0 victory.

The Autumn Nations Cup itself is a product of Covid-19.

It replaces the end of year schedule that usually sees southern hemisphere giants New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, none of whom are venturing across the Equator this time on health grounds, tour Europe.

Italy lost their opening match 28-17 to Scotland in Florence last Saturday, and next play France in Paris on November 28.

Related Topics

Australia Europe France Paris Ancona Florence South Africa Fiji November FIR New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

1 hour ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

1 hour ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

1 hour ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

39 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.