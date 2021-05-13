Italy fines Google 100 mn euros ($120 mn) for abuse of market position

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Italy's competition authority said Thursday it had fined Google more than 100 million Euros ($120mn) for abuse of market position for shutting out a rival's smartphone app offering recharging of electric vehicles.

The anti-trust authority ordered Google, whose Android operating system and Google Play app store dominate the Italian market, to include in its Android Auto mobile system an Enel X app for users of electric vehicles, finding the US giant had shut its rival out.