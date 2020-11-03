UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy FM Proposes EU 'Patriot Act' After Vienna Attack

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Italy FM proposes EU 'Patriot Act' after Vienna attack

Rome, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Italy's foreign minister on Tuesday said the European Union should consider a US-style Patriot Act to boost anti-terrorism efforts, in the wake of attacks in Vienna and Nice.

In a statement posted on social media, Luigi Di Maio said both the EU and Italy must raise their security levels, called for tighter controls on mosques in his country, and for action on illegal migration.

But he said it was also time "to start to think about something bigger and that concerns the whole of the EU -- a Patriot Act on the American model, for example, because today we are all children of the same European people".

"The security of one state equals the security of all the others. I will also discuss this with my counterparts in the coming days," he said.

The Patriot Act was introduced in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, and gave law enforcement agencies sweeping counter-terrorism powers, including of surveillance.

Citing the Nice and Vienna attacks, Di Maio said: "It is clear that in the face of all of this, Europe and Italy itself cannot continue with just words."Austria on Tuesday began three days of mourning after a gunman, said by authorities to be a supporter of the Islamic State group, went on a rampage across Vienna, killing four people.

It came just days after three people were killed in a knife rampage in a church in the French city of Nice last Thursday, blamed on a Tunisian who recently arrived in Europe.

Related Topics

Europe Social Media European Union Vienna Nice Same Austria Italy United States September Church All

Recent Stories

39th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorro ..

1 minute ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

30 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.