Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma joins PSG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the goalkeeeper's jersey.

"I am delighted to be part of this huge club," said Donnarumma in a statment released by PSG.