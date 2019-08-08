UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Grapples With Government Crisis

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Italy grapples with government crisis

Rome, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Speculation that Italy's coalition government could collapse mounted Thursday as tension between its populist leaders peaked over the financing of a multi-billion-euro high-speed train line.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held separate talks with the country's president Sergio Mattarella and with far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has called for several ministers to quit over policy disputes.

Salvini has clashed with his fellow Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) party.

Salvini's stance in Thursday's talks remained unclear, but his League party raised pressure on its coalition partners by issuing a statement calling for a snap election.

Here are three broad scenarios for what could happen next: - Resignations, reshuffle - The opposition has called on the government to resign, arguing it no longer has a workable majority in parliament after Di Maio voted against the Lyon-Turin rail project.

Italian media reported that Salvini, in earlier talks with Conte, set conditions for staying in the coalition -- including the resignation of the transport, defence and economy ministers, who have resisted his projects and policies.

A gentler reshuffle was seen as possible, however.

Salvini himself has refrained from publicly attacking Di Maio over his opposition to the rail project, which involves a 8.6-billion-euro ($9.8-billion) tunnel through the Alps.

- Early election - If the government collapses and opposition parties can come up with no workable alternative, a snap election could be called for October to reconstitute parliament.

"The League and M5S have been diverging in their vision for too long, on matters that are fundamental for the country," the League said in its statement on Thursday.

"This government's only option is to let Italians have their say" by calling elections, it added.

Opinion polls indicate Salvini's League party would win the election and could govern in alliance with another, smaller far-right party, Fratelli d'Italia.

- Technical patch - President Sergio Mattarella has insisted there must be a government in place to finalise the budget, a first draft of which has be submitted to EU authorities by the end of September.

To that end, the president could name a government of technocrats and push the elections back to February or March.

The government is struggling to rein in its public deficit and its mammoth debt mountain of more than 2.3 trillion Euros.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Budget Alliance Italy February March September October Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

1 hour ago

AJK Assembly rejects Indian move to scrap IOK's sp ..

25 seconds ago

Iraq Hands Over Remains of Gulf War Victims to Kuw ..

27 seconds ago

NHS Operation Waiting Lists in England Reach 4.4Ml ..

28 seconds ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.