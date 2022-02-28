UrduPoint.com

Italy Great Buffon Extends Parma Deal Until 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Italy great Buffon extends Parma deal until 2024

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Gianluigi Buffon signed a new deal with Parma on Monday that will keep the veteran former Italy captain at the Serie B club until 2024.

The one-year extension to his deal means Buffon, who is Parma's first choice goalkeeper, will continue as a professional footballer until beyond his 46th birthday.

"Gigi is a great player, one of Italy's three best goalkeepers and his renewal is a great pleasure for us," said Parma president Kyle Krause.

"His passion and dedication for Parma and the city are obvious every time you see him." Italian football icon Buffon returned to Parma from Juventus last summer two decades after leaving the club where he started his professional career.

The 44-year-old has a record 176 caps for his country, and also holds the record for Serie A matches played with 657 starting with his debut with Parma in 1995 as a 17-year-old.

He has won 27 trophies, including the 2006 World Cup and the 1999 UEFA Cup for Parma as part of possibly the best team in the club's history.

Parma were among Italy's top clubs in the 1990s under the ownership of dairy company Parmalat, winning three major European titles.

After Parmalat collapsed in 2003 following a huge financial fraud scandal, the club went bankrupt. They sank to Serie D in 2015.

Three successive promotions put them back in the top flight in 2018, but they were relegated after finishing bottom of Serie A last season.

The majority of Buffon's success came over 19 seasons at Juve, with 10 Serie A titles, five Italian Cups and Serie B in 2007.

He also won Ligue 1 with PSG in 2018-2019 before returning to the Turin giants but he has never won the Champions League,losing finals with Juve in 2003, 2015 and 2017.

Related Topics

Football World Scandal Company Parma Turin Italy 2017 2015 2018 From Best Top PSG Juventus

Recent Stories

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i G ..

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

45 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

45 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

54 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

2 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>