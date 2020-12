(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy on Saturday reported 64,036 deaths from the coronavirus, giving it Europe's highest pandemic death toll, ahead of Britain, according to an AFP tally.

The Italian health ministry said that 649 people had succumbed to the virus in the previous 24 hours and that 19,903 new cases had been diagnosed.