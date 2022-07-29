UrduPoint.com

Italy Heading To Snap Polls Amid Government Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Italy heading to snap polls amid government crisis

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Italy is heading to early polls after the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Draghi's government fell apart after 18 months as three coalition partners out of 10 withdrew their support.

The pull-out by populist and right-wing partners: the 5 Star Movement, the League and Forza Italia, created a crisis as there is no longer a majority in parliament.

President Sergio Mattarella dissolved the parliament on July 21 on the grounds that there was no majority to form a new government and announced snap elections on Sept. 25.

This will be the ninth snap election in the country where governments on average last a little over one year.

The last snap election in Italy was held in 2008 when the left-wing coalition government led by Romano Prodi collapsed in the same year.

- Far-right takes lead in latest polls According to the latest opinion polls, the Brothers of Italy (FdI), led by the extreme rightist Giorgia Meloni, ranks first with around 23-25% of the votes.

The Democratic Party, formed after the merger of the center-left parties, seems to be in second place with 22-23% of the votes.

In the third place is the League Party, led by the right-wing Matteo Salvini, who is accused of being under Russian influence in Italian politics, with 12-14% of the vote.

If one goes by the polls, neither party will be able to win a simple majority in parliament.

In this case-scenario, Fdl could form a right-wing coalition government with the other two major members of the center-right alliance, the League and Forza Italia.

