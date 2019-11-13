UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Hit By Heavy Rains, Flooding In Venice

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Italy hit by heavy rains, flooding in Venice

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Powerful rainstorms hit Italy on Tuesday, with the worst affected areas in the south and Venice, where there was widespread flooding.

The heavy rainfall closed schools in several southern cities including Taranto, Brindisi, and Matera, as well as the Sicilian cities of Pozzallo and Noto, according to the national weather service.

In Matera, this year's European Capital of Culture, a tornado caused trees and lamp posts to fall, damaging numerous roofs and buildings. No injuries were reported.

Strong precipitation was seen all along the western coast of the country from Tuscany to the southern region of Campania, including the northeast of Sardinia.

In Venice, the famous St. Mark's Square was submerged due to the exceptionally intense "acqua alta," or high waters, which were expected to exceed 4.5 feet (1.4 metres).

The square is particularly affected by the high tides, as it is located in one of the lowest parts of the city.

The vestibule of the basilica was also inundated with water, and authorities planned to watch the building overnight.

Pierpaolo Campostrini, a member of St. Mark's council, said the scale of the flooding on Tuesday had only been seen five times in the long history of the basilica, where construction began in 828 and which was rebuilt after a fire in 1063.

Most worryingly, Campostrini said, three of those five episodes occurred in the last 20 years, most recently in 2018.

The highest tide recorded in Venice was in 1966, when the water reached 6.3 feet.

The city sits at between 3-4 feet.

Since 2003, a massive infrastructure project has been underway to protect the city, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, scandals and delays.

The plan calls for the construction of 78 floating gates to protect Venice's lagoon during high tides.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Water Brindisi Taranto Venice Alta Italy 2018 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

50 minutes ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

50 minutes ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

50 minutes ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

50 minutes ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

48 minutes ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.