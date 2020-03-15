Italy hits one-day record with 368 new coronavirus deaths: official data

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy on Sunday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.

The number of infections in the Mediterranean country has reached 24,747, a count released to the media by Italy's civil protection service said.