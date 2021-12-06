UrduPoint.com

Italy Imposes New Covid Rules On Unvaccinated

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Italy imposes new Covid rules on unvaccinated

Rome, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :People in Italy unvaccinated against Covid-19 can no longer go to the theatre, cinemas, live music venues or major sporting events under new rules that came into force Monday.

Only those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are exempt from the rules, which represent a significant tightening of restrictions in the face of rising infections.

New measures are also being enforced on public transport, with a so-called Green Pass showing proof of vaccination, recent recovery or a negative Covid-19 test now required even on local services.

A man in his 50s was fined 400 Euros for not having his pass on Monday morning as he got off a bus near Piazza del Popolo in Rome, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"I don't have it because I wanted to get vaccinated in the next few days," he was reported as saying.

A record 1.3 million Green Passes were downloaded on Sunday ahead of the change.

Meanwhile in Rome at the weekend, new rules requiring face masks to be worn outdoors in the busiest shopping streets came into effect.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by coronavirus in early 2020 and has one of the highest death tolls, at more than 134,000.

However, it is currently faring better than many of its neighbours, with 15,000 cases out of a population of 60 million reported on Sunday.

Almost 85 percent of over 12s have been vaccinated, a booster campaign is in full swing and jabs will soon be available for younger children.

The Green Pass was introduced in August for access to theatres and cinemas, museums and indoor dining, and extended to workplaces in October -- a move that sparked widespread protests.

From now until January 15, a new "Super Green Pass", which can only be obtained through vaccination or recent recovery, will be required for cultural activities -- although not museums -- and inside restaurants.

However, having a coffee at the bar of a cafe and eating outside is allowed without a Green Pass.

The restrictions will be further tightened in regions at higher risk of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Music Rome Man Italy January August October Sunday 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel F ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel Friday

18 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspect ..

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspects

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Coun ..

33 minutes ago
 German industrial orders go into reverse in Octobe ..

German industrial orders go into reverse in October

23 minutes ago
 Public, private partnership stressed to boost food ..

Public, private partnership stressed to boost food production

23 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.