Italy Imposes Tough Virus Curbs As US Cases Hit Record Highs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Italy imposes tough virus curbs as US cases hit record highs

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Italy unveiled tough new restrictions on Sunday to help curb surging coronavirus cases, while the pandemic has taken center stage in the US election campaign as infections there hit record levels.

Spain was also mulling a new national state of emergency to enable it to impose curfews after it became the first country in the European Union to pass the grim milestone of one million cases.

The World Health Organization has warned of an "exponential" rise in infections threatening health systems' ability to cope with a second wave of the pandemic, testing many nations that appeared to have the virus under control earlier this year.

Covid-19 has now claimed the lives of 1.1 million people and infected more than 42 million globally, with the WHO warning the northern hemisphere was at an especially critical juncture with winter looming.

Governments are struggling to balance new restrictions against the need to revive economies already battered by earlier draconian lockdowns after the virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

But populations weary of social isolation and economic hardship have bristled at the tougher measures including curfews and limits on social gatherings.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

