Italy launches antibody tests for virus immunity in hard-hit Lombardy

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Italy began conducting antibody tests in one northern region on Thursday seeking information about coronavirus immunity to help guide authorities as they reopen the long locked-down country.

Lombardy, the region hardest-hit by the coronavirus crisis in Europe's worst-affected country, is betting that the science about "herd immunity" derived from the blood tests will help the prosperous industrial regionreturn to work faster and safer.

Nearly 13,000 people have already died of the virus in densely populated Lombardy, whose capital is Milan -- or more than half of Italy's total dead.