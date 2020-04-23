UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Launches Antibody Tests For Virus Immunity In Hard-hit Lombardy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Italy launches antibody tests for virus immunity in hard-hit Lombardy

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Italy began conducting antibody tests in one northern region on Thursday seeking information about coronavirus immunity to help guide authorities as they reopen the long locked-down country.

Lombardy, the region hardest-hit by the coronavirus crisis in Europe's worst-affected country, is betting that the science about "herd immunity" derived from the blood tests will help the prosperous industrial regionreturn to work faster and safer.

Nearly 13,000 people have already died of the virus in densely populated Lombardy, whose capital is Milan -- or more than half of Italy's total dead.

Related Topics

Dead Europe Immunity Died Guide Milan Italy From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

7 minutes ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

22 minutes ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

52 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.