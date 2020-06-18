UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Launches 'holiday Bonus' To Boost Battered Tourism Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Italy launches 'holiday bonus' to boost battered tourism sector

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Italy has unveiled details of a new "holiday bonus" scheme under which low-income households will receive up to 500 Euros ($560) each to help get the country's battered tourism sector back on its feet.

The government said it was setting aside 2.4 billion euros for households earning less than 40,000 euros a year to receive a financial incentive to holiday in Italy rather than go abroad.

Italy's tax authority said in a letter late Wednesday that the bonus will amount to 150 euros for single households, 300 euros for couples and 500 euros for families of three or more.

The bonus can be used to pay for holiday accommodation within Italy between July 1 and December 31.

Applicants will receive a discount of 80 percent on the price of the hotel room, bed-and-breakfast or self-catering accommodation and can claim the other 20 percent against tax.

Tourism accounts for around 13 percent of Italy's gross domestic product and the sector has been brought to its knees by the coronavirus pandemic, with industry experts projecting a shortfall in revenues of as much as 3.2 billion euros this summer.

Italy reopened its borders to tourists from the EU and from Schengen countries on June 3.

Related Topics

Hotel Price Italy June July December From Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

8 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

41 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

46 minutes ago

Qureshi chairs meeting of Public Diplomacy Group f ..

2 minutes ago

Taftan border to open from March 27 for mango expo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.