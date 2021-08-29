UrduPoint.com

Italy Lifts Quarantine On Vaccinated British Visitors

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Fully-vaccinated Britons arriving in Italy with a negative Covid-19 test will no longer have to do quarantine from Tuesday, the health minister said.

Roberto Speranza tweeted Saturday that he had signed a decree ending "the mini-quarantine of five days" for visitors from the UK.

Rome had re-imposed the quarantine for those arriving from Britain from June 21 as the Delta variant spread rapidly through the United Kingdom.

However the minister said restrictions remained in force on people arriving from other non-EU countries.

Tourism represents 14 percent of Italy's Gross Domestic Product and has been battered by the pandemic.

Italy saw 65 million visitors in 2019 making it one of the world's most popular destinations.

Since early August, Italy has required proof of vaccination, recent recovery from coronavirus or a negative test for people wanting to dine indoors or enter museums and sports events.

Some coronavirus restrictions were slapped on Sicily again on Friday as the spread of the Delta variant caused concern -- the first time such measures have been re-imposed on a regional level since the start of summer.

Related Topics

World Sports Italy United Kingdom June August 2019 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number o ..

Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number of Precision Weapons in Afghani ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Reject Reports of Turkey Taking Charge of ..

Taliban Reject Reports of Turkey Taking Charge of Securing Kabul Airport

2 minutes ago
 President Alvi stresses for agricultural research ..

President Alvi stresses for agricultural research to enhance yield

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says West Did Not Ask Moscow to ..

Russian Ambassador Says West Did Not Ask Moscow to Recognize New Afghan Authorit ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Determined to Complete Af ..

Russian Defense Ministry Determined to Complete Afghan Evacuations - Minister

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.