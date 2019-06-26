UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Make Women's World Cup History After Beating China And Reaching Quarters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Italy make Women's World Cup history after beating China and reaching quarters

Montpellier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Italy reached the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in nearly three decades after beating China 2-0 in Montpellier on Tuesday.

A 15th-minute tap in from Valentina Giacinti and substitute Aurora Galli's fierce drive three minutes after the break saw Milena Bertolini's side see off a committed Chinese side and match their best run in the competition back in 1991.

The Italians will now face either the Netherlands or Japan, who play later on Tuesday, in Valenciennes on Saturday for a shot at their first ever appearance in the last four.

"It's a great result after a difficult match. Today wasn't a display of beautiful football but the girls gave everything and we were clinical," said Bertolini to tv station Rai.

"To reach the quarter-finals is hugely satisfying." They will fancy their chances after a dream-like run in France that saw them win Tuesday's last 16 clash in Montpellier after topping a group containing Marta's Brazil and pre-tournament dark horses Australia.

Giancinti started the move that gave Italy the lead after already having one effort ruled out for offside, feeding Barbara Bonansea on the edge of the box before the Juventus attacker slipped in Elisa Bartoli.

Roma defender Bartoli's low effort was eventually tapped by Giacinti following Peng Shimeng's smart save and indecision from the Chinese defence.

The Italians had chances to extend their lead through Giacinti and her AC Milan teammate Valentina Bergamaschi, who forced a superb save from Peng, but China pinned them back as the half wore on.

However they effectively sealed their place in the semi-finals almost immediately after the restart through Galli, who collected Alia Guagni's pass and composed herself before drilling a low shot past Peng.

From there, outsiders Italy held off a determined China side with typically dogged defending and some solid goalkeeping from Laura Guliani to push them to equal their best-ever World Cup performance back in the first edition of the tournament.

Related Topics

Football World Australia China France Montpellier Aurora Lead Italy Brazil Japan Netherlands Women TV From Best Juventus AC Milan

Recent Stories

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

1 hour ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

1 hour ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

1 hour ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

1 hour ago

Govt not afraid of opposition's APC: Faisal Vawda

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.