Italy makes arrests in connection with Genoa bridge disaster

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Italy's financial police have arrested the former boss of motorway operator Autostrade as part of an investigation linked to the deadly collapse of the Genoa bridge, media and officials said Wednesday.

Police said they had imposed measures including house arrest on three former and three current managers of Autostrade, a subsidiary of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia.

News reports said Giovanni Castellucci, the former boss of both Autostrade and Atlantia, was among those under house arrest.

Autostrade was responsible for maintenance on the Genoa bridge, which collapsed in August 2018, killing 43 people.

The financial police said the officials face allegations regarding transport safety and fraud.

They are suspected notably of ignoring defects in the barriers on the bridge, despite the potential risk to road safety, particularly in strong winds.

The arrests come as part of an investigation launched a year ago in parallel with the main probe into the bridge collapse.