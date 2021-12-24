Italy makes outdoor mask wearing compulsory

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Italy has reintroduced the mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces, Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Thursday, to contain mounting coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant.

The minister, who announced the measure to the cabinet, did not say when the rule would come into effect but stated that higher quality masks would be required in certain venues including cinemas, theatres, sporting events and on public transport.