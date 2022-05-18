UrduPoint.com

Italy Marks 30-year Anniversary Of Murder Of Anti-mafia Judge Falcone

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Italy marks 30-year anniversary of murder of anti-mafia judge Falcone

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Thirty years ago, the Sicilian mafia killed judge Giovanni Falcone with a bomb so powerful it was registered by experts monitoring volcanic tremors from Etna on the other side of the island.

The explosion, which ripped through a stretch of motorway near Palermo at 5:56 pm on May 23, 1992 sent shockwaves across Italy, but also signalled the start of the mafia's decline.

Anti-mafia prosecuting magistrate Falcone, his wife, and three members of his police escort were killed.

The mob used a skateboard to place a 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) charge of TNT and ammonium nitrate in a tunnel under the motorway which linked the airport to the centre of Palermo.

Falcone, driving a white Fiat Croma, was returning from Rome for the weekend.

At a look-out point on the hill above, a mobster nicknamed "The Pig" pressed the remote control button as the judge's three-car convoy passed.

The blast ripped through the asphalt, shredding bodies and metal, and flinging the lead car several hundred metres.

The three policemen on board were killed instantly.

Falcone, whose wife was sitting beside him, had slowed seconds before the explosion and the car slammed into a concrete guard rail.

His chauffeur, who was sitting in the back, survived, as did the three agents in the convoy's rear.

A "garden of memory" now stands on the site of the attack. Oil from olive trees that grow there is used by Sicilian churches for anointing children during baptisms and confirmations.

Related Topics

Attack Police Motorway Oil Car Wife Palermo Rome Lead Italy SITE May From Fiat Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th May 2022

2 hours ago
 North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

10 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

10 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

10 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.