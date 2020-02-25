Italy, neighbours to keep borders open despite coronavirus: ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Italy and its neighbours have decided not to close their borders over the coronavirus, saying it would be a disproportionate and ineffective measure, their health ministers said Tuesday.

The decision came at an emergency meeting in Rome over the outbreak of the virus in Italy between Health Minister Roberto Speranza and his counterparts from Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Slovenia and Switzerland.