Italy parties fail to agree govt deal by deadline: lawmaker

Rome, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Italy's ruling parties missed a deadline Tuesday to form a new government, a senior lawmaker brokering the talks said, plunging the virus-plagued country into fresh turmoil.

"At present, there remain differences, in light of which I have not recorded a unanimous willingness to give life to a majority," said House Speaker Roberto Fico, after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella.