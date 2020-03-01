UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Plans Economic Rescue For Businesses Hit By Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Italy plans economic rescue for businesses hit by virus

Rome, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Italy's economy minister promised Sunday to deliver 3.6 billion Euros ($4 million) in emergency aid -- equivalent to 0.2 percent of the country's entire economy -- to sectors affected by the new coronavirus epidemic.

The package must still be approved by the Italian parliament and the European Union.

"By next Friday, we will adopt (measures) to support the economy for all the sectors affected across the country," Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview published in Sunday's La Repubblica newspaper.

"I have no reason to fear Brussels contesting our request." Every EU member state must keep within strict budget rules and limit deficit spending to set amounts or face sanctions and fines from Brussels.

Gualtieri said the aid could take various forms and include tax credits for businesses.

He also announced that the 19 eurozone finance ministers will discuss a possible joint action plan at their meeting on March 16.

Italy's public deficit for 2019 will be disclosed on Monday by the state statistics agency.

Gualtieri said the figure should come in at "between 1.6 and 1.7 percent" of gross domestic product and well within the constraints set by Brussels.

Italy's financial health is "very good", he said.

But he also admitted that the epidemic would make a tangible impact on growth over the first three months of 2020.

The Italian government had already on Friday unveiled a first set of support measures for businesses and communities in 11 small towns in northern Italy quarantined because of the outbreak.

COVID-19 has killed 29 people and infected more than 1,000 people in Italy.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget European Union Brussels Italy March Sunday 2019 2020 All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

31 minutes ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

2 hours ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.