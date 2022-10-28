UrduPoint.com

Italy PM Meloni To Meet EU Chiefs In Brussels Thursday

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Italy PM Meloni to meet EU chiefs in Brussels Thursday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet EU chiefs in Brussels next week, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both sides said Friday.

It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Meloni was sworn in following the historic victory of her far-right, Eurosceptic Brothers of Italy party in general elections last month.

Meloni will meet with "heads of European institutions" next Thursday, her office said, without specifying who.

In Brussels, EU spokesmen confirmed she would hold talks with von der Leyen and with European Council chief Charles Michel.

Meloni's government, which includes Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League party and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, is the most right-wing to take office in Rome since World War II.

The 45-year-old has said she will stand up more for Italy's interests in the EU, which she sees more as a confederation of sovereign nations than a political union.

However, in her first speech to parliament on Tuesday, Meloni took pains to emphasise she saw Italy as "fully part of Europe".

She said her objective "is not to slow down or sabotage European integration", but to make it more effective in dealing with crises.

After Meloni was sworn in last Saturday, von der Leyen said she looked forward to "constructive cooperation" with the new government.

The week after Brussels, Meloni will attend a meeting of heads of state at the COP UN climate change conference in Egypt on November 7 and 8.

She will also attend the G20 leaders' summit in Bali on November 15 and 16, according to the schedule published by her office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Europe Parliament Egypt Brussels Rome Italy Colombian Peso November World War Government

Recent Stories

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

56 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

3 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

4 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.