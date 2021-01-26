UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy PM Tenders Resignation: President

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Italy PM tenders resignation: president

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte submitted his resignation Tuesday to President Sergio Mattarella, in a bid to form a new, stronger government.

Mattarella accepted the resignation and "reserves the right to decide (what to do next) and invited the government to stay in office in a caretaker capacity", an Italian presidency statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

Colombian defense minister dies of COVID-19

1 minute ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

1 minute ago

All available resources being utilized to develop ..

1 minute ago

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts in N ..

1 minute ago

AIOU academic system being shifted to LMS: VC

1 minute ago

Trabzonspor vying for Turkish Super Cup

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.