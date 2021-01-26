Italy PM Tenders Resignation: President
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:10 PM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte submitted his resignation Tuesday to President Sergio Mattarella, in a bid to form a new, stronger government.
Mattarella accepted the resignation and "reserves the right to decide (what to do next) and invited the government to stay in office in a caretaker capacity", an Italian presidency statement said.