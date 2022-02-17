UrduPoint.com

Italy PM To Visit Putin In Moscow 'as Soon As Possible'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Italy PM to visit Putin in Moscow 'as soon as possible'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will travel "as soon as possible" to Moscow after an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rome's foreign minister said Thursday.

"We have responded positively to President Putin's invitation for Prime Minister Draghi to visit Moscow and we are coordinating... on a date, as soon as possible," Luigi Di Maio said after talks in Moscow with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The announcement came amid intense diplomatic efforts to ease a crisis over Ukraine, which Western officials say Russia is preparing to invade.

The Russian troop build-up near Ukraine's borders and Western threats to respond to an invasion with painful economic sanctions have brought tensions between Moscow and the West to their highest level since the end of the Cold War.

Rome has been assured Russia is "ready to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis", Di Maio told a joint press conference, adding: "Common sense and diplomacy must prevail."Russia on Thursday announced more troop pullbacks from the border, as Washington insisted that Moscow is still building up forces for a potential invasion.

After previously announced withdrawals earlier this week, the United States, NATO and Ukraine all said they had seen no evidence of a pullback.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Visit Rome Vladimir Putin United States Border All From

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses Fr ..

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses From OSCE Nations to Security Co ..

23 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

23 minutes ago
 Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take ..

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

23 minutes ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

24 minutes ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

24 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>