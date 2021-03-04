UrduPoint.com
Italy PM Urges 'more Rapid' Vaccine Response From EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Italy PM urges 'more rapid' vaccine response from EU

Rome, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday that there needs to be a "more rapid" response to the virus pandemic, particularly on the rollout of vaccines, his office said.

Draghi, speaking to von der Leyen by phone, stressed "the priority goal of a more rapid European health response to Covid-19, especially on vaccines," the Italian presidency said in a statement.

