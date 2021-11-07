UrduPoint.com

Italy President Urges UN-brokered W.Sahara Settlement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Italy president urges UN-brokered W.Sahara settlement

Algiers, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called for "due account to be paid to the rights of the Sahrawi people" in an "equitable" and UN-brokered solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

Mattarella's comments, came on a visit Saturday to Algeria, the main backer of Western Sahara's Polisario Front independence movement, which has been locked in an escalating war of words with neighbouring Morocco since US ex-president Donald Trump recognised Rabat's sovereignty over the former Spanish colony late last year.

In an interview with Algeria's El Moudjahid newspaper, Mattarella said Italy had "always strongly supported the role played by the United Nations" in the search for a solution.

The world body has maintained a peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara since 1991, overseeing a now broken ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario, and attempting to organise a self-determination referendum for the territory.

"We support Algeria's role and its commitment to the UN framework on Western Sahara," added Mattarella, whose office is largely ceremonial.

Trump's recognition of Morocco's claim to sovereignty last December broke with years of international consensus that Western Sahara's future should be settled by a UN-supervised referendum.

It has posed a diplomatic headache for European countries with close ties with North Africa, particularly Spain and Italy.

Italy is the largest consumer of Algerian gas, importing more than a third of the North African country's output.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Visit Trump Rabat Independence Spain Algeria Italy Morocco December Gas

Recent Stories

Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy ..

Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy: Shaukat Tarin

26 minutes ago
 US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination ..

US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination of Staff in Large Companies

26 minutes ago
 Glitches hit Nigeria southeast election

Glitches hit Nigeria southeast election

26 minutes ago
 At least 3 Tunisians killed in oil field accident ..

At least 3 Tunisians killed in oil field accident off Libya

30 minutes ago
 US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination ..

US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination of Staff in Large Companies

30 minutes ago
 'Urgent' food aid for 800 migrants stuck off Italy ..

'Urgent' food aid for 800 migrants stuck off Italy

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.