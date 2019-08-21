Italy Prosecutor Orders Migrants On Charity Ship To Disembark In Lampedusa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:40 AM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :An Italian prosecutor on Tuesday ordered the more than 80 remaining migrants on the Open Arms charity vessel to disembark in Lampedusa after it was stuck for days off the island.
Luigi Patronaggio also ordered the vessel preventatively seized after inspecting the boat on which some of the migrants have spent 19 days and "given the difficult situation on board," a judicial source said.