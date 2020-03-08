UrduPoint.com
Italy Puts Large Parts Of North On Virus Lockdown: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Italy puts large parts of north on virus lockdown: govt

Rome, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy early Sunday as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus that is sweeping the globe.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Twitter he had signed off on plans to strictly limit movement into and out of large areas of the north, including Milan and Venice.

"#Coronavirus, the new decree is finally approved," Conte wrote.

