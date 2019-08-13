Italy recalls Senate to vote on crisis timetable

(@imziishan)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Italy is to recall the Senate on Tuesday to vote on a timetable to manage the crisis sparked by far-right leader Matteo Salvini pulling the plug on the ruling populist coalition.

The announcement came after the heads of party groupings in the Senate failed to unanimously agree on a timeline in talks on Monday after Salvini last week said the coalition government between his League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) was no longer working.

The anti-migrant League and its right-wing allies Forza Italia and Fratelli d'Italia wanted a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to be held in the Senate as soon as Wednesday.

But coalition partner and former ally M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party are opposed to a rapid no-confidence vote, wanting instead for Conte to address the Senate on August 20.

The Senate will convene to decide the timetable at 1600 GMT on Tuesday.