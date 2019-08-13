UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Recalls Senate To Vote On Crisis Timetable

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Italy recalls Senate to vote on crisis timetable

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Italy is to recall the Senate on Tuesday to vote on a timetable to manage the crisis sparked by far-right leader Matteo Salvini pulling the plug on the ruling populist coalition.

The announcement came after the heads of party groupings in the Senate failed to unanimously agree on a timeline in talks on Monday after Salvini last week said the coalition government between his League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) was no longer working.

The anti-migrant League and its right-wing allies Forza Italia and Fratelli d'Italia wanted a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to be held in the Senate as soon as Wednesday.

But coalition partner and former ally M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party are opposed to a rapid no-confidence vote, wanting instead for Conte to address the Senate on August 20.

The Senate will convene to decide the timetable at 1600 GMT on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Vote Italy August Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

4 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

5 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

5 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.