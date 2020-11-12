Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy on Wednesday passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.

The country, the first in Europe to be hit by the outbreak earlier this year, recorded almost 33,000 new cases in the last 24 hours to reach 1,028,424 in total.