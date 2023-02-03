UrduPoint.com

Italy Recovers Eight Bodies From Migrant Boat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Italy recovers eight bodies from migrant boat

Rome, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Italy's coastguard has recovered the bodies of eight migrants in the Mediterranean, officials said Friday, as a spat rages over Rome's crackdown on rescue charities in the world's deadliest crossing.

Rescuers found the bodies of five men and three women -- one of whom was pregnant -- in a boat late Thursday, Filippo Mannino, the mayor of the island of Lampedusa, told AFP.

The 42 survivors on board were brought ashore, he said.

The rescued migrants were soaked through and those who perished were believed to have died of cold and hunger, according to Italian media reports, citing translators who spoke to the survivors.

The bodies of two people were still missing, ANSA news agency said.

Survivors said a four-month-old baby on board had died, and his mother in her grief had put the body in the sea. A man then jumped in to recover it, but drowned, they said, according to ANSA.

The baby's mother was believed to be one of the three women who died.

The migrants told translators they had sailed from Sfax in Tunisia in the early hours of Saturday.

The deaths came as Italy's new right-wing government sparred with the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights agency, over its crackdown on charity rescue vessels.

Nearly 5,000 migrants have landed in Italy since the start of the year, according to the interior ministry, up from just over 3,000 in the same period last year and 1,000 in 2021.

Charity vessels only rescue a small percentage -- around 10 percent -- of migrants brought to safety in Italy, while most are saved by Italian coastguard or navy vessels.

But Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has accused charity ships of acting as a pull factor and encouraging people traffickers.

- Hinder life-saving assistance - A decree law brought in at the start of January tightens the rules, obliging charity ships to only perform one rescue at a time.

They have also been routinely ordered to take survivors to ports in northern rather than southern Italy.

Those journeys are much longer and more costly and the charities warn it reduces their abilities to help those in need and will lead to more deaths.

In a letter to Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi last week, the Council of Europe warned the decree law "could hinder the provision of life-saving assistance by NGOs in the Central Mediterranean".

It might also "be at variance with Italy's obligations under human rights and international law", Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic wrote.

In his reply on Wednesday, Piantedosi said the decree was not putting lives at risk.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Interior Ministry Europe Interior Minister Died Rome Man Same Sfax Lead Italy Tunisia January Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

11 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

17 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

32 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

56 minutes ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.