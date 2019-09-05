UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Reinstates Legal Protection For Steel Plant: ArcelorMittal

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Italy reinstates legal protection for steel plant: ArcelorMittal

Rome, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Global steel giant ArcelorMittal said Wednesday that a legal issue which could have forced it to pull out of a plant in Italy had been resolved after the government changed the law.

The Italian parliament had in June revoked a period of legal immunity initially given to the company to allow it to bring the plant up to environmental standards, saying it would instead expire on September 6.

Wednesday's new decree law reverses that decision, essentially reinstating the immunity.

ArcelorMittal had warned it would not be able to continue at the steelworks in Taranto -- Italy's most polluting plant -- without it.

"As a result of this development, ArcelorMittal Italia will continue operations beyond 6 September," it said in a statement.

It would continue "to monitor legal, regulatory and operational developments in relation to the Taranto plant closely in view of its continued viability," it said.

The decree comes into immediate force, although its permanence is subject to ratification by parliament within 60 days.

ArcelorMittal began leasing the plant in southern Italy in November -- with an obligation to buy it -- and is investing 2.4 billion Euros ($2.67 billion) to revive it, including 1.2 billion euros to curb pollution by 2024.

Related Topics

Parliament Immunity Company Taranto Buy Italy June September November Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

3 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.