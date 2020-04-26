Italy reports 260 virus deaths, lowest since March 14

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Italy reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in over a month on Sunday as the government prepared to announce a gradual easing of the country's lockdown.

The 260 daily fatalities reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 14. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 26,644 -- second only to the United States.