Italy Reports 260 Virus Deaths, Lowest Since March 14
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:30 PM
Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Italy reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in over a month on Sunday as the government prepared to announce a gradual easing of the country's lockdown.
The 260 daily fatalities reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 14. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 26,644 -- second only to the United States.