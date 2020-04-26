UrduPoint.com
Italy Reports 260 Virus Deaths, Lowest Since March 14

Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Italy reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in over a month on Sunday as the government prepared to announce a gradual easing of the country's lockdown.

The 260 daily fatalities reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 14. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 26,644 -- second only to the United States.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

